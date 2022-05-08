Asian Archery Championship 2022 continues in Sulaymaniyah

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The activities of the Asian Archery Championship 2022 for men and women continued Sunday in Sulaymaniyah Sports Club with the participation of 17 Asian teams.

The Asian teams participating are Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Nepal, Pakistan and Yemen.

Sudan team also participated in the competitions as a guest and representative of the continent of Africa as the World Archery Asia (WAA) formerly known as Asian Archery Federation (AAF), allow any team from all over the world to participate.

“First day’s competitions were held for qualification purposes, it included 70 meter (Recurve) competition, and 50 meter (Compound) competition, and 24/1 round where Iraqi competitor Ali Mohy Sulaiman won his Palestinian rival,” said Vice President of Iraqi Archery Federation Mohamed Fayyad in a press statement to Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Players such as Mohamed Jasem and Ali Hamad Kazem qualified for 8/1 round, and we’re looking forward to achieve positive results and have the championship completed successfully,” Fayyad added.

The championship started on May 6 and is scheduled to finish on Wednesday, May 11, where (Compound) and (Recurve) finals for both individuals and teams will take place in the last two days.