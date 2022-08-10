Babylon presidential palace to become a civilized museum

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Babylon governorate announced on Wednesday the allocation of 10 billion dinars (6.84 million USD) to transform the presidential palace in the ancient city into a civilized museum.

The Deputy Governor of Babylon, Wissam Aslan, said in a statement that 10 billion dinars have been allocated from Babylon projects fund, to transform the presidential palace in the ancient city of Babylon into a civilized museum adequate for the city’s history.

“We are now in the stage of addressing some technical issues after the Ministry of Planning refused to include the design and implementation of the project in one tender,” Aslan revealed.

Aslan pointed out that the governorate is preparing the required documents related to the designs in order to announce the beginning of its implementation within the approach prepared in advance.

Aslan indicated that the museum project is becoming a reality after the financial allocations have been approved, but time is still needed to take the instructions of the Ministry of Planning into consideration.

Aslan also noted that the museum will be one of the distinguished museums.