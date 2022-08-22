Baghdad, Moscow discuss dues of Russian companies in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb, met on Monday with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, to discuss the dues of Russian companies operating in Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) mentioned that the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb, received the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, in Baghdad to discuss the dues of Russian companies operating in Iraq in the sector of oil.

Ghaleb stressed the need to work towards appropriate solutions regarding the dues of Russian companies working in the oil sector in Iraq, according to the statement.

The meeting addressed efforts of the Central Bank to promote development, the challenges facing the Iraqi economic sector and the reflection of global crises on the Iraqi economy, the statement clarified.

Kutrashev commended the efforts of the CBI and wished the Iraqi banking sector progress and success, the statement added.