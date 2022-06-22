Baghdad: No evidences of Iraqi immigrants’ executions on Polish border

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that there are no evidences so far of mass executions of Iraqi immigrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, according to a statement of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously directed the Iraqi embassy in Warsaw to coordinate with the Polish authorities after information circulated by the media that Iraqi immigrants were exposed to life-threatening risks,” Sahaf said.

Sahaf explained that the Iraqi embassy in Warsaw, last February, coordinated with the concerned authorities in Poland and made sure that the circulated news in foreign and local media are inaccurate.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson indicated that there are no documentary or legal evidence of mass executions on the Polish-Belarusian border, such as eyewitnesses, videos or photos.

Sahaf also added that no Iraqi citizen has filed a complaint regarding what has been mentioned in the news.

Media sources reported that an Iraqi delegation discussed with the Belarusian authorities the accuracy of information provided by the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus regarding the killing of Iraqi refugees on the Polish border