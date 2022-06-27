Baghdad signs MoU with NATO to develop Iraqi army

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Defence mentioned that Iraq’s Army Chief of Staff, Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, signed the memorandum of understanding with the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, Giovanni Iannucci, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the MoU aims to support and develop the logistical system of the Iraqi armed forces, and build their capabilities at all levels.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defence mentioned in its statement that the MoU also aims to continue cooperation between the two sides to provide the Iraqi military institution with advanced technology that raises the its capabilities and its combat readiness at all levels.

The Ministry of Defence indicated that signing the MoU was preceded by long stages that took a year of continuous meetings.