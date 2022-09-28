Baghdad summons Iranian ambassador due to attacks on Kurdistan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that Baghdad intends to summon the Iranian ambassador to Iraq to hand him a strongly worded protest note due to the continuous bombing of areas in Kurdistan region, according to a press statement issued by the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, mentioned in the statement that the ministry will take the necessary diplomatic measures to ensure that these attacks will stop.

The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan region announced the death of nine people and the injury of 32 others as a result of Iranian bombing of areas in the region, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Kurdish sources announced that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards renewed its bombing of northern Iraq with five missiles on Wednesday.

The Iranian bombing targeted headquarters of Kurdish opposition party in Kurdistan capital, Erbil, according to Rudaw News.

“The headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party has been hit by Iranian strikes,” Hussein Yazdan Banna, an official from the party, told AFP.

Banna indicated that the bombing is still ongoing without clarifying the damage.

Mayor of Siddkan, Ihsan Chalabi, told Rudaw News that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards continued to bomb areas belong to the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Chalabi added that the artillery shelling began last Saturday and targeted villages and hills belong to Erbil governorate.

Chalabi described today’s shelling as ‘more intense’ than the past days, after more shells fell on territories of the region.

Iranian drones bombarded sites in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, and the artillery of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards renewed the shelling of the town of Sidekan, north of Erbil, according to Al-Arabiya News.

The Revolutionary Guards launched missile and drone attacks against what it described as ‘terrorists’ in the Kurdish region in northern Iraq on Wednesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).