Basra (IraqiNews.com) – According to Basra Oil Company (BOC), the third offshore pipeline at the Khor Al-Amaya Oil Terminal (KAAOT) will be completed by the end of 2023.

The new line will increase oil export capacity by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Khor Al-Amaya Oil Terminal, one of Iraq’s major oil terminals, is located near the Al-Faw Port in the Persian Gulf.