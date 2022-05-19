Big blooper by Bush while denouncing Putin’s war against Ukraine

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Former US President George W. Bush sparked wide interaction among social media activists after a slip of the tongue about the decision of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

“The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine,” Bush said in a speech he delivered at his presidential center in Texas.

Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of social media users interacted with Bush’s gaffe.

“A linguistic error is a political fact. Former President Bush confused the invasion of Ukraine with the invasion of Iraq,” a user of social media commented.

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 over claims of Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction that were never found. The war in Iraq killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

The speech of the US former president quickly went viral on social media, and gathered millions of views on Twitter.

A report previously published by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) cast more doubt on the main claims used by the US former president to justify the invasion of Iraq in 2003, according to al-Masry al-Youm news.

It also proved the information that Mohamed Atta, one of the masterminds of September 11 attacks, met an Iraqi official in the Czech Republic few months before the attacks is wrong.

Al-Masry al-Youm news mentioned that Bush administration, that consistently said that Atta met an Iraqi agent named Ahmed al-Anyan in Prague in April 2001, used the report to link Iraq to the September 11 attacks.