Baghdad – An Iraqi court on Monday sentenced a British retiree to 15 years’ prison for trying to smuggle antiquities out of the country, but acquitted his German co-accused.

The maximum penalty for the offence is death by hanging but the court decided to reduce the sentence for James Fitton, 66, “because of the advanced age of the accused,” the judge said.

The court found “insufficient evidence” to convict co-accused Volker Waldmann, 60.