CBI Governor, US Ambassador discuss money laundering, terrorism financing

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, and the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, discussed on Monday efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, according to the statement of the CBI cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Ghaleb addressed the efforts made by the CBI to support development through tools of monetary policy, the direct impact of its initiatives, job creation, sustainability, in addition to the efforts made in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, by adopting an integrated legal system and effectively applying it to different sectors, the statement mentioned.

Ghaleb stressed the importance of the cooperation between the two countries in terms of monetary policies and the activation of financial instruments, according to the statement.

Romanowski affirmed her support for the CBI, for its independence, and for the training of its employees through financial institutions that have continuous partnerships with the CBI.

Romanowski talked about the success of the CBI’s policy and its modern managing methods, represented in the indicators of its monetary and gold reserves, the statement clarified.

Ghaleb also expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the US financial and banking institutions to protect the Iraqi financial and banking system, in addition to the training given to the employees of the CBI, the statement added.