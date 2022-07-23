China to construct two solar power projects in southern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two solar power projects were reportedly given to Chinese corporations by Iraq. This is in accordance with a contract deal between Iraq and China that was reached in 2019 led by former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Both solar installations are in the Al-Muthanna Governorate, which borders Saudi Arabia in southern Iraq. The solar projects have a total capacity of 130 MW and 500 MW, respectively and will be distributed across the Governorate.

With goals to raise renewable energy to 20% of the total energy supply, Iraq has given multiple solar power contracts to international companies including TotalEnergies.

Today, Iraq is suffering from acute power shortages because of corruption and war damages to the energy industry. Being OPEC’s second largest oil producer, Iraq is still reliant on Iranian gas imports for its electricity and until recently, it has looked to diversify its gas import by crafting new agreements with Saudi Arabia.