Communications Ministry to launch Iraqi satellite

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Communications revealed on Sunday new steps taken to launch the first Iraqi satellite , according to the state news agency (INA).

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Communications, Adel Al-Araji, explained that the Iraqi ministry is in the process of contracting with a consulting company to build the satellite, INA reported.

Araji elaborated that the Iraqi government is in contact with a company to determine the requirements and technical specifications for the satellite, adding that the project will not cost the Iraqi Budget any amounts, INA mentioned.

In regards to the reasons behind the suspension of the Iraqi satellite project ten years ago, Araji explained that it is an ambitious project that stopped since 2012, and it passed through circumstances where the terrorist group of ISIS constituted destabilization in the country, in addition to the lack of a budget.

Araji clarified that the government has not allocated a budget for this project since 2013.

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced in April 2021 an agreement to build the first satellite for Iraq.