Curfew imposed in Baghdad after protesters stormed Green Zone

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Joint Operations Command in Iraq announced on Monday the imposition of a complete curfew in the capital, Baghdad, after protesters broke into the Green Zone.

A brief statement issued by the Joint Operations Command mentioned that the curfew starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The imposition of the curfew follows a decision made by the Iraqi authorities to completely close the government’s Green Zone to prevent the flow of protesters.

The Iraqi security forces called on the protesters who entered the Green Zone to leave it.

“We call on protesters to withdraw immediately from inside the Green Zone, and we affirm that we have adhered to the highest levels of self-restraint to prevent clashes and blood-shedding,” the statement of the Joint Operations Command mentioned.

“We affirm our responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, as well as public and private properties,” the statement clarified.

“Dealing with peaceful demonstrations will take place through laws, and the security forces will do their duty to protect security and stability,” the statement added.

The events in Baghdad quickly escalated after leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, issued new directives strictly preventing interference in all political, governmental and media matters, following his announcement to withdraw from the political work.

“It is strictly forbidden to interfere in any political, governmental and media matter, or to raise slogans or flags, or to use media, including social media platforms, in the name of the Sadrist movement,” Al-Sadr office mentioned in a press statement.