Drone attacks military base near Baghdad International Airport

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A drone targeting Martyr Muhammad Alaa Air Base near Baghdad International Airport exploded after it was shot down by air defense system on Tuesday early morning, according to Russia Today news.

The drone was shot down by active air defense system after it was monitored by radars of the international coalition forces.

Iraqi forensic evidence experts arrived in the scene, found wreckage of the drone and started their investigation.

Drones had previously targeted Victory Base Complex (VBC) which occupied the area surrounding the Baghdad International Airport. VBC has international forces including US and Iraqi forces.

Over the past months, many attempts of missile attacks repeatedly targeted military forces where US forces are included. The United States often accuses factions backed by Iran of being responsible for these attacks.