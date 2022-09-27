Drone suspected to be Iranian crashes in Kurdistan capital

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A drone suspected to be Iranian crashed on Tuesday near Choman district, 150 kilometers northeast of Kurdistan capital, Erbil.

A security source told Baghdad Today news agency that a drone suspected to be Iranian fell near Choman district, northeast of Erbil, without providing further details.

Earlier today, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard renewed its artillery shelling on positions of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) in the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Iranian media outlets mentioned that the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards, for the third day in a row, attacked the positions of the PJAK terrorist groups on the border between Iran and Iraq, using drones and artillery.

The Revolutionary Guards also bombed on Monday headquarters of terrorists in Kurdistan region with artillery and drones.

Tasnim News Agency reported that the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards started a new operation against sites of terrorist groups in Kurdistan region.

The Revolutionary Guards launched an intensive artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in Siddkan area in Kurdistan region last Saturday.

“The ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards, through artillery attacks, began to destroy the headquarters of counter-revolutionary terrorist groups on the other side of the borders in the northern region of Iraq,” the Revolutionary Guards mentioned in a statement.