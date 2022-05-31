Drought helps in revealing 3400-year-old city

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In the recent days of excessive drought in Iraq, German and Kurdish archaeologists to discover a 3400-year-old city on the Tigris River, according to Al-Yaum news.

The University of Freiburg in Germany announced on Monday that the ruins of an ancient city were discovered at the beginning of 2022 after the water level in the Mosul reservoir fell because of the long drought.

In a race against time, archaeologists discovered and documented the ancient settlement between January and February, before water levels rose again.

The team of archaeologists discovered defensive walls, towers, a multi-storey warehouse and more than 100 cuneiform boards.

Archaeologists believe that the site is possibly of the ancient city of Zakhiku, a busy and active center for the Mittani Empire that prospered on the banks of the Tigris River.

Mittani Empire ruled large parts of northern Syria and Mesopotamia between 1550 and 1350 B.C.