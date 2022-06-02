Education Ministry cancels math exam after leaked out

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Education decided to cancel the mathematics exam for students in preparatory stage (grade 9) on Thursday after the exam was leaked and published on social media, according to Sky News Arabia.

The students and their families were shocked after the students went to schools to take the exam and found out that it has been canceled by the ministry after it was spread on social media in early hours of Thursday.

Following the incident, the Education Committee of the Iraqi Parliament announced the formation of an urgent ministerial committee to investigate the matter and punish the person behind the leak according to the law.

The incident sparked widespread public anger, amid calls for the dismissal of the Minister of Education Ali Hamid al-Dulaimi.

Education is one of the prominent challenges in Iraq, as the country has been struggling for years to eradicate terrorism.

Days ago, a report issued by the World Bank indicated that 90 percent of Iraqi students face difficulties understanding what they read.

The World Bank approved a new 10 million US dollar project to support innovations for learning in three Iraqi governorates.