Eight protesters dead in Baghdad’s Green Zone

Baghdad – Eight protesters dead in clashes in Baghdad’s Green Zone. The protester deaths were mainly Sadr supporters who clashed with Iraqi security forces.

Following Muqtada Al-Sadr’s statement that he was quitting politics, the situation in Baghdad swiftly worsened as he issued fresh instructions sternly prohibiting interference in any political, governmental, or media concerns.

The Joint Operations Command briefly stated earlier today that the curfew will begin on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The curfew was imposed after the Iraqi government decided to shut off the Green Zone entirely in order to stop the influx of demonstrators.