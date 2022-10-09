Electrical interconnection with Jordan will boost Iraqi economy

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, stated on Thursday that the electrical interconnection with Jordan will boost the economy and support investments in Iraq, according to the state news agency (INA).

During his interview with Al-Iraqiya channel, Karim said that the electrical interconnection project with Jordan consists of three phases, the first will provide 150 megawatts, the second will provide 500 megawatts, and the third will provide 900 megawatts, and it is expected to be fully completed next summer.

Karim explained that the first phase of the project will provide areas in western Iraq with electricity as these areas are far from power generation plants in the country, and the second phase will provide the Iraqi western region with electricity.

Karim elaborated that the third phase of the project will support the Iraqi national electrical network as the new interconnection line will be linked to it.

Karim stressed that the project will support the operation of phosphate plants in Anbar governorate, and encourage local and international investments to establish other plants in the western region. He added that the project will also support the industrial zone project between Iraq and Jordan.

Karim revealed that Iraq has an ambitious plan to be electrically connected to neighboring countries such as Turkey and the Gulf states.

Karim mentioned that Iraq has four interconnection lines with Iran, and the Iraqi government wants the country to be a corridor for the global energy market between the Gulf and Europe through Turkey.

Karim mentioned that the current interconnection line with Saudi Arabia will be completed within 30 months, and explained that it will transfer energy using a technology that allows energy transmission for thousands of kilometers.

Regarding the cost of establishing the interconnection line with Jordan, Karim explained that Iraq will bear the cost of 300 kilometers extended in the country, while Jordan will bear the cost of constructions in the Jordanian territories, and electricity will be sold to Iraq at a price that has been agreed upon previously.