Electricity Ministry achieves highest production in Iraq’s history

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ministry of Electricity announced on Saturday it achieved an unprecedented level of electric power production and a high stability in the electricity supply to citizens, according to the statement of the Ministry of Electricity cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Despite security, economic and financial challenges, and the decline of gas supplies, and despite the pandemic in which the Ministry of Health was the first line of defense, the Ministry of Electricity was working relentlessly to provide its services to the citizens,” the statement of the Ministry of Electricity mentioned.

“Through coordination with the central government, and great support from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Ministry of Electricity continues its work to increase the power production to sufficiently serve the Iraqi citizens,” the statement added.

The Iraqi ministry, in the statement, indicated that its production of power reached 23.258 megawatts which is the highest level achieved since the date of its establishment, and the power it produced is highly stable.

The statement explained that if the financial support was available, the ministry would have proceeded with implementing the short ceiling of the ministry’s plan within one year, which was going to add seven thousand new megawatts.

The statement revealed that the coming days will witness an increase in the electric power production after new power plants start operating.

The ministry emphasized that the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity is proceeding with developing existing gas-fired power plants by adding cooling systems, and is working on other projects such as solar power plants, waste recycling, and electrical interconnection projects, which will achieve high reliability and great stability for the electrical network.