Electricity Ministry builds interconnection stations with Saudi Arabia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday the start of setting up interconnecting power stations with Saudi Arabia and determining the paths of transmission lines, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The ministry is establishing and working on the interconnecting power stations to be ready to link between Iraq and Saudi Arabia,” the Spokesman of the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, said in a statement cited by INA.

“Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi side related to electrical connection. There are ongoing meetings in which the ministry is moving forward to complete the project. The paths of the transmission lines between the two countries and the places where future interconnecting power stations will be built have been determined,” Musa explained in his statement.

“The main objective of the electrical interconnection projects is to have a stable electrical network and to introduce Iraq to Arab and global energy market to become an important member,” Musa elaborated.

The Saudi cabinet announced on Tuesday the approval of the memorandum of understanding signed with Iraq in the field of electrical interconnection.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity mentioned earlier the completion percentage of electrical interconnection projects Gulf States and Turkey, and indicated that solar energy projects will be ready within the ministry’s medium-term plan.

Musa had explained that the completion percentage of the technical works of the electrical interconnection project with Turkey is 100 percent, and 500 megawatts are expected to be transmitted to Iraq’s northern governorates in summer.

Regarding the electrical interconnection with Jordan, Musa clarified that the work is implemented by General Electric Company where the ministry urged to complete the work within a quick timeframe.

Musa also elaborated that 88 percent of the electrical interconnection with the Gulf States has completed, and further meetings related to finances are ongoing.