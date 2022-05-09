Erbil reveals railway project linking Kurdistan with other governorates

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Erbil’s Directorate of Roads and Bridges revealed Monday a project to build a railway linking Kurdistan with other Iraqi governorates.

“The project is huge and strategic, consultations and agreement between concerned ministries in Kurdistan region and Baghdad have taken place,” Director of Erbil’s Directorate of Roads and Bridges Hounar Nouri said in a statement published by al-Maalomah News Agency.

“The project includes six phases. It is currently in its third phase which is the economic feasibility, and it has been forwarded to a Spanish company to have it completed within nine months,” Nouri explained.

“The fourth phase will be the preparation of designs, the fifth is the construction, and lastly, the operation by the Ministry of Transport after the completion of the project,” Nouri stated.

“There is cooperation with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works to benefit from the World Bank projects and the reconstruction campaigns, which cover governorates affected by ISIS terrorist groups, to build new roads in towns of Makhmur and al-Kuwayr as well as Nineveh Plains,” Nouri added.