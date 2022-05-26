European Union delegation visits the Iraq Museum

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A high-level delegation from the European Union visited the Iraq Museum today. Located in Baghdad, the EU delegation members toured the halls of the Iraqi Museum or commonly called the Iraqi National Museum, which represent the Mesopotamian civilization including the Akkadian, Assyrian and Babylonian halls.

The delegation expressed its great admiration for the exhibits of antiquities that have significance in the service of humanity, after giving them a detailed explanation of the history of the establishment of the Iraqi Museum and the destruction and theft that was exposed to it after the deadly invasion of Iraq in 2003.