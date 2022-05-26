Thursday, May 26, 2022

Baghdad

  1. Home
  2. Iraq
  3. European Union delegation…

European Union delegation visits the Iraq Museum

European Union delegation visits the Iraq Museum

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A high-level delegation from the European Union visited the Iraq Museum today. Located in Baghdad, the EU delegation members toured the halls of the Iraqi Museum or commonly called the Iraqi National Museum, which represent the Mesopotamian civilization including the Akkadian, Assyrian and Babylonian halls.

The delegation expressed its great admiration for the exhibits of antiquities that have significance in the service of humanity, after giving them a detailed explanation of the history of the establishment of the Iraqi Museum and the destruction and theft that was exposed to it after the deadly invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Tags:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Be the first to receive the latest buzz contests & more!

Follow us:

© 2000-2022, IRAQI NEWS. All rights reserved.