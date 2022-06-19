Explosion near security headquarters rocks Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A security source revealed that twin explosions took place on Sunday morning near the fence of a security headquarters of the intelligence service, according to Alsumaria News.

The security source clarified that two homemade explosive devices were placed outside the fence of a security headquarters of the intelligence service on Al-Masbah Street in central Baghdad when they exploded.

The source elaborated that no casualties were caused by the two explosions, and they only caused material damages.

In a related development, an Iraqi security source said that two soldiers were wounded on Saturday when an explosive device exploded in Diyala governorate, according to Iraqi local media.

The source, according to Alsumaria News channel, added that an explosive device exploded during search operations carried out by an army patrol in the Hawi al-Azeem area in Diyala, Tasnim News Agency reported.