Explosion targets Australian embassy motorcade in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi media outlets reported that a diplomatic vehicle belongs to the Australian embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, was targeted on Friday with an explosive device.

Rudaw News mentioned that the bomb exploded in a diplomatic car belongs to the Australian embassy while it was on the road from Baghdad International Airport to the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

The explosion took place in the Qadisiyah district near the gate of the Green Zone, according to Rudaw News.

The improvised explosive device was small and locally made, and it exploded while the Australian embassy motorcade was making its way to the Green Zone, the Associated Press (AP) mentioned.

Despite the explosion, the motorcade managed to enter the Green Zone, and no injuries were reported, the AP added.

The Iraqi authorities did not reveal any details about the explosion. Also, no party claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The green zone includes government buildings and headquarters of foreign diplomatic missions. Nevertheless, the area, especially the building of the US embassy, is being targeted by Katyusha rocket attacks from time to time, but no casualties have been reported.