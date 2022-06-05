Famous Iraqi football player dies after being attacked

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The former Iraqi football player, Haidar Abdul-Razzaq, died of his injuries on Sunday after he was attacked by unidentified aggressors a few days ago in Baghdad, according to the Iraqi News agency.

The international player was attacked last Tuesday by assailants in one of the districts of Baghdad, according to security sources.

“Five assailants, some of them carrying metal pipes, attacked the player in the upscale district of Al-Qadisiyah in south western Baghdad, but the reason behind the attack is not known so far,” sources explained, according to local news agencies.

Abdul-Razzaq was transferred to the Neurosurgery Teaching Hospital in Baghdad where he received the necessary medical aid, but he died of his injuries as the attacked led to a fractured skull and internal bleeding.

Abdul-Razzaq’s death shocked the country, especially his fans, who expressed grief for the death of the 40-year-old player.

“The association extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the sports community for the death of our former national team player Haidar Abdul-Razzaq, who was one of the players to give a lot to Iraqi football,” the Iraq Football Association (IFA) mentioned in a statement.

Abdul-Razzaq played as a defender for Sulaymaniya Sport Club and the Iraq national football team. He represented the Iraqi team for the first time in 2001, and was crowned in the 2007 Asian Cup.