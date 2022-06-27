FAO attempts to prevent Rhim gazelles extinction in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq visited last week Sawa wildlife reserve in Muthanna governorate to check the current situation of Rhim gazelles as they are highly endangered by thirst and hunger, according to a press statement issued by the FAO.

The Rhim gazelles existed in Iraq for a long time, but they are now vulnerable to extinction because of the climate change, severe successive droughts and poor grazing areas, according to the statement.

41 percent of Rhim gazelles died during the past months as their numbers decreased from 148 to 87 heads in Sawa wildlife reserve, FAO statement mentioned.

After their meeting with officials from Muthanna governorate, representatives from the ministries of agriculture, environment and the University of Al Muthanna, the FAO delegation recommended an action plan for sustainable interventions, according to the statement.

The FAO’s action plan includes the usage of the Iraqi President’s support grant to have long lasting sustainable solutions, providing 15 tons of concentrate feeds and five tons of catalytic feed supplements, providing electricity to protect Sawa wildlife reserve by Muthanna Electricity Department, rehabilitating the reserve’s fence and setting a solar energy model with FAO’s support for irrigation facilities.

The FAO also urged the cultivation of drought and salt tolerant fodder crops, in addition to training the reserve’s employees as well as neighboring farmers in collaboration with the colleges of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at the University of Al-Muthanna, according to the statement.