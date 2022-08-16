FAO Iraq discusses Marshes challenges with Iraqi officials

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq held a meeting recently entitled ‘Our Marshes, Our lives’ to discuss the water crisis in the Iraqi Marshes and ways to assist farmers and buffalo breeders, with officials from Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment and Health ministries and from farmers union, according to a press statement issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

Through the European Union (EU)’s support, FAO is working closely with the local authorities to support the most affected people in the southern region of Iraq from water scarcity and the impact of climate change threatening their lives and livelihoods, the statement mentioned.

The discussions focused on the impact of water scarcity on buffalo breeders, fishermen and overall biodiversity in the Iraqi Marshes and came up with short, medium and long term plans to deal with these challenges, the statement added.

FAO Iraq Representative, Salah El-Hajj Hassan, said that FAO is following the difficult situation in southern Iraq notably in the Marshes, according to the statement.

Hassan added that FAO called for action to help buffalo producers overcome climate change and water shortage in July, and continue to collaborate with the local authorities, Ministries of Agriculture and Environment to tackle these challenges with the generous support from the EU, the statement added.