Federal Supreme Court rejects lawsuit to dissolve parliament

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq announced on Wednesday the rejection of the lawsuits filed by leaders of the Sadrist movement to dissolve the Iraqi parliament.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq explained that dissolving the parliament does not fall within its jurisdiction.

A statement issued by the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq indicated that its jurisdictions are defined under Article (93) of the Constitution and Article (4) of the Federal Supreme Court Law, and they do not include dissolving the parliament.

The statement elaborated that a penalty represented in dissolving the parliament would only be imposed if the parliament failed to fulfill its constitutional duties.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq received several lawsuits from members of the Sadrist movement calling for dissolving the parliament as it is unable to choose a President and a Prime Minister for Iraq within the allocated constitutional period.

Iraq witnessed violent clashes on August 29 and 30, in which more than 30 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

The clashes took place after supporters of the Sadrist movement broke into a number of government buildings in the Green Zone in Baghdad, immediately after the movement’s leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced he is quitting politics.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement withdrew from Baghdad streets in compliance with the directives of their leader who criticized what he described as ‘revolution’ and the violence that prevailed the protests.

The decision of Muqtada al-Sadr to resign from political work took place months after struggle against the Coordination Framework, which includes Shiite parties and forces, to form a majority government, after the Sadrist movement won the majority of seats in the Parliament.