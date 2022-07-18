Fire breaks out at oil refinery near Erbil

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A huge fire broke out in an oil refinery on the Erbil – Makhmour Road in northern Iraq, causing damages to the refinery, according to Shafaq news.

The fire caused part of the refinery to stop working, a source from the refinery told Russia Today news.

The source confirmed that civil defense teams are trying to control the fire, without providing further details.

The spokesperson of Erbil’s civil defense directorate, Sarkawt Karash, explained that initial information indicate that the fire broke out in one of the tanks in the refinery and did not inflict any casualties.

Eyewitnesses told CNBC Arabia that the fire extends for a distance of two kilometers and that civil defense teams are trying to put it out.

The concerned authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire, and evacuation of near buildings in the area could possibly take place as a precaution.