First Iraqi Umrah crosses Saudi Arabia border by his car

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The first Iraqi Umrah performer in his own car, Ahmed Akram Salman, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday through Jadidat Arar port, according to Al-Arabiya News.

Iraqis are now allowed to enter Saudi Arabia through border-crossings for the first time since 1990.

Al-Arabiya News had an interview with Salman who is the first Iraqi citizen enters Saudi Arabia after a 30-year hiatus.

Salman said he entered Saudi Arabia easily, amid welcoming procedures by the Saudi employees at Jadidat Arar port in northern Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya News mentioned.

Salman indicated that he will go first to Medina and then Mecca to perform the rites of Umrah, and then he will make tours to see the beauty of other Saudi cities.

The Iraqi citizen thanked the people and the government of Saudi Arabia for all the achievements and the facilities provided to Iraqi Umrah performers, according to Al-Arabiya News.

The Saudi authorities announced last June the development of Jadidat Arar port in northern Saudi Arabia to serve as a regional economic and logistical gateway, additionally, to serve Iraqi pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia every year, as a computerized system has been upgraded to facilitate their entry procedures as well as custom clearance services.