Fly Baghdad picks Rainbow Aviation as cargo GSA in India

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Fly Baghdad has recently selected Rainbow Aviation as their cargo General Sales Agent (GSA) in India. The Iraqi carrier plans to transport pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, raw materials, consumer durables and electronic parts to Baghdad from India.

Fly Baghdad started flying to India on 13 May 2022, and is operating two weekly passenger Boeing 737-700 flights to and from Mumbai every Tuesday and Friday, offering four to six tonnes of cargo capacity per flight. The Iraqi airline also wants to expand to other key Indian cities.

“The carrier focuses on passenger and cargo ops and having captured its presence in the Middle East and East Asia, Fly Baghdad has expanded its reach to India and Europe,” said Fly Baghdad in a statement.

Rainbow Aviation noted the flights go to Baghdad and Najaf depending on the demand from passengers. Furthermore, the Indian GSA group also intends to use the capacity and routes offered by Fly Baghdad to move these commodities to countries in GCC and Europe.