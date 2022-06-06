Foreign Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with US Ambassador

Baghdad (IraqiNew.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Sunday the bilateral cooperation as well as the regional and international developments with the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, during their meeting in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides discussed the important developments of the Russian-Ukrainian war, its impact on the world and the efforts of the Arab Contact Group.

Hussein talked about the video conference he had with ministers of the Arab Contact Group with the participation of the Secretary General of the Arab League.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister confirmed that the concerned ministers addressed the impacts and the risks of the continuation of the war, as well as it direct impact on international peace and security.

According to the press statement, Hussein explained to Romanowski that the Arab Contact Group will hold a meeting to study issues related to future work and possible mechanisms to activate a proposal.

Romanowski confirmed that the United States supports Iraq in various fields, and will continue to do so.

Both sides talked about the latest developments in Iraq, and Romanowski expressed that she is looking forward to seeing a new Iraqi government is formed in the coming period.

Romanowski thanked the Iraqi minister for discussing different topics deeply including the work of the Arab Contact Group.