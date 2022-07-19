Foreigners practice beggary in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The phenomenon of begging has worsened in Iraq in recent years, but foreigners are seen begging recently in several Iraqi governorates.

An Iraqi security source, who preferred to remain anonymous, explained that the phenomenon of begging, which the Ministry of Interior is trying to combat, has increased lately with the existence of foreign people, including Pakistanis, begging in the streets of Iraqi cities.

The source added that these beggars enter Iraq claiming they want to visit religious sites such as holy shrines, but they stay in the country for years.

The source indicated that the phenomenon of begging is not about large networks run by mafias, but there are beggars from Southeast Asian countries in addition to gangs exploiting displaced Syrians.

In November 2021, the Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of 700 beggars of different Asian nationalities who were then deported from the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued a few statement months ago explaining that beggars of Asian nationalities spread in the capital, Baghdad, are seen at road intersections, public areas and parks.

According to Iraqi laws concerned with begging, those accused of beggary are punished with financial penalties and imprisonment for a period ranges from one month to six months, according to the case.