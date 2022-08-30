Four rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Tuesday that the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad, was hit by four missiles.

The ISMC mentioned in a statement that the Green Zone in Baghdad was bombed by four missiles that caused damages to buildings in the residential complex, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added that the places where the missiles were fired are Al-Habibiya and Al-Baladiyat neighborhoods, east of the capital, Baghdad.

Katyusha rockets hit the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad which led to the activation of the C-RAM air defense system, a set of systems used to detect and destroy incoming rockets, artillery and mortar, intended to protect the US embassy in Baghdad, according to Al-Arabiya News.

Footage published by social media activists showed the activation of C-RAM air defense system.

The Green Zone in central Baghdad witnessed a huge fire and smoke billows following strong explosions caused by mortar shells from an unknown source. Clashes escalated and footage showed armed men using RPGs and heavy machine guns.

20 people were killed, more than 300 were wounded, one Iraqi soldier was killed and other security personnel were wounded during the clashes between protesters belong to different parties.

The Joint Operations Command announced in a statement a complete curfew in all governorates of Iraq starting from Monday until further notice.

Dozens of Muqtada Al-Sadr’s supporters broke into the Green Zone in Baghdad shortly after he announced his withdrawal from political work, and police used water cannons to disperse protesters where the government building and foreign embassies are located.

Social media activists published footage of the Iraqi security forces entering the Presidential Palace in the Green Zone after protesters left.

Al-Sadr’s announcement to withdraw from the political work took place earlier on Monday after the 72-hour deadline he gave last Friday to the Supreme Court to dissolve the parliament expired.

The United Nations and several international parties called on Iraqi leaders and armed militias to exercise restraint and not be drawn into violence.