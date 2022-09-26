Free entry to 3 tourist sites in Iraq on World Tourism Day

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Tourism Authority in Iraq announced on Monday the free entry to three tourist sites on the occasion of the World Tourism Day on Tuesday, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The head of the Tourism Authority, Dhafer Mahdi Abdullah, said that the Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, continues its preparations to host the activities of the World Tourism Day in Baghdad, scheduled on September 27, according to INA.

Abdullah mentioned that the World Tourism Day is one of the major events celebrated by the Tourism Authority, as the event aims to raise the awareness of the cultural, political, social and economic value of the tourism sector.

Abdullah clarified that the activities of the World Tourism Day will address the international challenges of the tourism industry which were identified by the United Nations within the development goals. He added that this is the reason behind choosing ‘rethinking tourism’ as a slogan for this year’s event.

Abdullah explained that the entry to Baghdad Island Park, Al-Aaras Tourist Island and the Iraqi National Museum will be free of charge on this occasion.

Additionally, a celebration of the World Tourism Day will take place in Mansour Melia Hotel in Baghdad and will include dozens of events, entertainment shows, interactive and heritage activities.

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on September 27. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted.