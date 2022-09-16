GE, Taurus Arm sign contract for Iraq’s Bazyan Power Plant

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – GE Gas Power and Taurus Arm recently inked a contract for a 16-year supply of parts, services, and maintenance for the facility’s two 9F.04 gas turbines. Located between Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk, the 500 MW Bazyan Power Plant in Iraq is owned by Taurus Arm.

“The Bazyan project is a critical facility that is located in the province of Sulaymaniyah and delivers much-needed electricity to the Kurdistan region, the Northern areas of Iraq including Mosul, Kirkuk, and Salahaldin, as well as other parts of Iraq,” said Saiwan Salih, Board Member of Taurus Arm. “We are delighted to build upon the existing strong collaboration between Taurus Arm and GE to enable more secure performance of the plant, helping us to better serve the needs of the community.”

The fuel flexibility of GE’s 9F gas turbines make them a great fit for Iraq, where plant managers frequently need to operate their power production machinery on both liquid and gaseous fuels.

The operational versatility of the turbines allows them to complement variable alternative energy sources with on-demand electricity that can ramp up or down fast to provide grid stabilization as Iraq puts additional renewable power sources online.

“Gas-fuelled power generation continues to play an important role in meeting the growing energy needs of the Iraqi people and supporting the transition to a lower carbon future,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Reliable operations at strategic facilities such as the Bazyan Power Plant are essential to sustain economic development efforts across the country. We are delighted to work with Taurus Arm on this essential project, thank them for their continued trust in us, and remain committed to delivering proven, industry-leading solutions to Iraq.”

For over 50 years, GE has helped Iraq expand its energy infrastructure. The business has assisted in the construction and maintenance of power plants and grid substations, the rehabilitation of power generation facilities in Iraqi liberated areas, the installation of cutting-edge technology like the Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrade solution to improve the performance of installed gas turbines, the training of local power sector professionals, and more.

In coordination with the Iraqi Ministries of Planning, Finance, and Electricity, GE has also worked with several financial institutions to assist secure approximately $2.4 billion in funding since 2015 for energy sector projects in the nation.