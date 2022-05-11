Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Baghdad

General Electric to build power facilities for Iraq-Jordan link

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has recently awarded a contract to General Electric to construct power facilities for its electricity link with Jordan.

The link with Jordan would supply electricity to Al-Qaim and Haditha cities in the Western Alanba Governorate as well as some areas in Baghdad. The facilities between the border town of Alqaim and Jordan include power cables and an electricity transmission station.

