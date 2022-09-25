Germany supports UNITAD with additional 1.7 million euros

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Germany renewed its generous support to the work of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), with a new funding cycle of 1.7 million euros, according to a press statement issued by UNITAD.

Through this support, UNITAD will be empowered to continue its investigations into the financial mechanisms of ISIS and uncover additional evidence about perpetrators who profited from their involvement in the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by ISIS members in Iraq, the UNITAD statement mentioned.

“Tracing the financial mechanisms of ISIS means tracing the organization… and thus puts us on the path of identifying those most responsible for those international crimes,” Special Adviser and Head of UNITAD, Christian Ritscher, said.

“UNITAD is able to deliver on such investigations with strong fortitude through this crucial support from Germany,” Ritscher added.

UNITAD has completed its initial lines of inquiry into ISIS different revenue streams, money service businesses’ material support to the group, and continues its structural investigation on the central treasury (Bayt Al Mal) of ISIS, according to the statement.

Additional investigations and lines of inquiries stemming from this renewed commitment by Germany are expected to shed light on the role of ISIL’s oil trade, its pillage, and the role this trade played in underwriting the crimes committed especially those committed against targeted minority groups, the statement revealed.

The German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jager, emphasized the importance of UNITAD’s work, the statement clarified.

“By helping to deliver justice for the people of Iraq, UNITAD is an important actor not only in criminal justice but also in the stabilization of Iraq. We remain committed to supporting its important mandate both politically and financially,” Jager stated.