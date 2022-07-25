Grad missile targets Turkish base near Mosul

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi security source said on Sunday that Zilkan military base, the home to Turkish personnel located 10 kilometers away from the town of Bashiqa in Nineveh governorate, was targeted with a Grad missile, according to a statement cited by Alsumaria News.

The source stated that the bombing did not cause any significant losses.

The Zlikan base, which is considered a military barracks for the Turkish forces in Bashiqa district, northeast of the city of Mosul, was recently targeted by several missile attacks, the last of which was on Friday.

The Turkish forces in this military base have provoked a dispute for a long time between Baghdad and Ankara, which says that its forces stay in Iraq to combat the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The attack took place after a tourist resort in Zakho in the Kurdistan region was targeted by an artillery shelling, which Baghdad blamed on Turkey, killing nine civilians, including women and children, and wounding 23 others.

On the other hand, Turkey denied responsibility for the attack, and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that such attacks are carried out by terrorist organizations.