Health Ministry reveals hemorrhagic fever serious developments

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health revealed developments on Thursday which it described as important and serious, in relation to the hemorrhagic fever in Iraq.

Hemorrhagic fever is a very dangerous disease and is transmitted by direct contact with infected livestock and by ticks, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, told Alsumaria News.

Al-Badr explained that Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq witnessed the highest number of infections with hemorrhagic fever, with 113 infections and 26 deaths, and Maysan governorate in southern Iraq came second with 31 infections and three deaths.

Al-Badr also indicated that Wasit governorate in eastern Iraq recorded 24 infections and two deaths, and Babylon governorate in central Iraq recorded 24 infections and two deaths, while Muthanna governorate recorded 17 infections and six deaths, and Basra governorate recorded 11 infections and one death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) mentioned that hemorrhagic fever is transmitted from one person to another by the direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other body fluids of an infected person.

The death rate of people infected with Hemorrhagic fever virus ranges between 10 and 40 percent, and it is a life-threatening infectious disease, as it can cause damage to the walls of small blood vessels, resulting in bleeding with the possibility of impairing the ability of the blood to clot.