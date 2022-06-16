ICTS head seeks further cooperation with France’s Special Operations

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The head of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS), Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi, confirmed on Thursday that he is looking forward to further cooperation with the French Special Operations Command (COS), during his meeting with the Commander of the French Special Operations Command, Bertrand Toujouse, in the ICTS headquarters, according to the state news agency (INA).

A statement issued by the ICTS mentioned that the meeting discussed ways to develop the cooperation between the ICTS personnel and France’s COS in military fields, in addition to the international efforts related to the war against terrorism.

Saadi expressed his appreciation for Toujouse’s visit, and confirmed that Iraq defended the world during the barbaric attack launched by ISIS on the region, according to the ICTS statement.

Saadi explained that he is looking forward to more cooperation and exchange of experiences between the ICTS and the COS.

Toujouse indicated the important role the ICTS plays in the fight against ISIS terrorist gangs. He also elaborated that his visit aims to enhance these efforts and support the ICTS at all levels.