IED explodes under vehicle carrying demining team in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blew up under a vehicle carrying a demining team in northern Iraq on Tuesday, injuring seven personnel, according to a press statement issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The IED exploded under a minibus that was transporting a demining team of Iraqi men and women from Global Clearance Solutions (GCS), to a work site in Tel Keif, northeast the city of Mosul in Nineveh governorate, according to the UNAMI statement.

Personnel injured were transported to a hospital and reported to be in stable condition, and the Iraqi authorities have been notified, the statement mentioned.

The United Nations in Iraq wished the injured a speedy recovery, and urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure adequate security for the deminers.

According to the UNAMI statement, GCS has been a partner of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) for the last three years for its clearance operations in Nineveh governorate.

These operations are essential to enable safe and dignified returns and the safety of communities. The United Nations stresses that clearance work will continue in Nineveh governorate with added risk mitigation measures in place, the statement added.