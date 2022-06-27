Iran: Al-Kadhimi visited Iran to revive Saudi-Iranian talks

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, conveyed to Iran some points from Saudi Arabia regarding the bilateral talks, according to statements of the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, during a press conference.

Khatibzadeh said that the aim of Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Iran is to revive the Saudi-Iranian talks. He added that the Saudi side is ready to continue the talks at the diplomatic level in Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi visited the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday following a visit to Saudi Arabia where he met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The talks Al-Kadhimi held in the two countries represent a roadmap to strengthen the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran which support competing parties in conflict areas across the region.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated last month that Tehran did not completely sever its diplomatic relations with Riyadh, during an interview on the sideline of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, stated previously that Saudi Arabia is looking forward to re-establishing the relations with Tehran.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran previously held five rounds of talks hosted by the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia cut the diplomatic ties with Iran after two days of protests and the burning of the Saudi embassy in Tehran following Saudi Arabia’s execution of the Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.