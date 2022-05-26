Iran welcomes restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iran announced on Thursday that it welcomes the restoration of its relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a statement of the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“If Saudi Arabia is interested in bringing back its relations with Iran, we will welcome that,” Abdollahian explained in his statement quoted by Al-Sumaria news.

The Iranian Minister also mentioned that there is a possibility to hold a direct meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

“We achieved progress in the recent talks with Saudi Arabia, and we would welcome if the relations are back to its normal,” Abdollahian added in his statement.

The Iranian minister indicated that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two big influential countries in the region, and Tehran did not completely sever its diplomatic relations with Riyadh.

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, stated on Tuesday that some progress had been made in the talks with Iran, but not in a manner that allows the relations to be back to normal. He added that Saudi Arabia is looking forward to re-establishing the relations with Tehran.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran previously held five rounds of talks hosted by the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.