Iranian artillery bombards villages in Erbil again

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards bombarded again on Monday villages of Sidkan area in Erbil governorate in northern Iraq.

For the eighth day in a row, the Iranian artillery bombarded villages in Sidkan area in Erbil governorate, and no casualties have been reported, Baghdad Today News mentioned.

Last Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, and handed him a strongly worded protest note against the repeated bombing of Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi ministry called for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty, abiding by Iran’s commitments stipulated in international covenants, and staying away from military actions in addressing security challenges.

The Iraqi ministry also warned of the repercussions of the Iranian military actions and its impact on social peace for both countries, in addition to its impact on regional security and stability.

Additionally, the Iraqi cabinet, during its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed its rejection of the repeated Iranian bombing of Kurdistan region during the last period.

13 people were killed and 58 others were wounded in the Iranian bombardment of areas in Kurdistan region last Wednesday.

The US Department of State confirmed the killing of an American citizen in the Iranian bombing in northern Iraq.

The spokesperson of the US Assistant Secretary of State confirmed that an American person was killed in an Iranian missile attack on Kurdistan region.

On September 24, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, using artillery, bombarded the bases of anti-Iranian Kurdish armed groups on the border between Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.