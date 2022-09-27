Iran’s Revolutionary Guards bombs sites in Kurdistan capital

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards renewed its artillery shelling on Tuesday on sites of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) near the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Baghdad Today news agency published a video showing artillery bombardment of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the positions of the PJAK party in a district in Erbil governorate on the Iraqi-Iranian border strip.

Iranian media outlets mentioned that the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards, for the third day in a row, attacked the positions of the PJAK terrorist groups on the border between Iran and Iraq, using drones and artillery.

The Revolutionary Guards bombed on Monday headquarters of terrorists in Kurdistan region with artillery and drones.

Tasnim News Agency reported that the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards started a new operation against sites of terrorist groups in Kurdistan region.

The Revolutionary Guards launched an intensive artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in Siddkan area in Kurdistan region last Saturday.

Mayor of Siddkan, Ihsan Chalabi, said that the Iranian artillery intensively bombed farms and areas inhabited by villagers and livestock owners, and the bombing created a state of fear and panic among residents.

“The ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards, through artillery attacks, began to destroy the headquarters of counter-revolutionary terrorist groups on the other side of the borders in the northern region of Iraq,” the Revolutionary Guards mentioned in a statement.

“Our operations aim to provide security, punish terrorists, and push the Kurdish authorities to assume their responsibilities,” the statement added.

Kurdistan capital, Erbil, was attacked by 12 ballistic missiles on March 13, fired from outside the country from the east, targeting a neighborhood near the American consulate. The attack caused material damage to several buildings and no casualties were reported.