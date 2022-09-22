Iraq announces end of fifth round of Saudi-Iranian talks

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, announced on Thursday that the fifth round of the Saudi-Iranian talks has ended.

Hussein said in a statement that there is a discussion that the next session between Riyadh and Tehran will be at a level other than foreign ministers, according to Al-Jazeera News.

Hussein also stressed that conditions are being created for a future round of talks, Al-Jazeera News added.

In regards to the Iranian nuclear negotiations, Hussein confirmed that Iraq supports the nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Hussein indicated that the tension negatively affects the internal situation in Iraq.

Hussein elaborated that Iraq is trying to develop the relations with the United States, and that the US military presence in Iraq is within the framework of training and consultation.

With respect to Turkey, Hussein mentioned that it is an important country and has common interests with Iraq.

Hussein emphasized the need to develop the relations with Turkey on the basis of common understanding.

Hussein added that Baghdad is discussing with Ankara ways to eliminate the armed action of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“The issue of armed action of the PKK cannot be resolved with violence and weapons,” Hussein stated