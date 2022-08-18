Iraq announces Gulf electrical interconnection completion date

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday the date the Gulf electrical interconnection is expected to be completed, and revealed the reason for the delay in operating the Turkish line, according to a statement of spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The ministry made a good progress regarding the completion of the Gulf electrical interconnection, and efforts are ongoing to complete the remaining steps as we need 12 to 18 months,” Musa said.

Regarding the Turkish electrical interconnection with Iraq, Musa explained that it is technically completed, and the final operation agreement has been signed, but the rise in gas and electricity prices delayed its operation.

Musa confirmed that efforts of the Ministry of Electricity are ongoing to import gas from Qatar to diversify its gas sources.

The Iraqi authorities announced it signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia for electrical interconnection with the Gulf states.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s office mentioned in a statement that Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to provide electricity in a stable manner and at a reduced cost through an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA).

The statement mentioned that the agreement will create stable electricity supply to the national grid, especially in summer where the demand rises.