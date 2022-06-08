Iraq asks US to pressure world governments to bring back citizens from Al-Hol camp

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The National Security Adviser (NSA), Qasim Muhammad Jalal Al-Araji, called on the United States to pressure countries of the world to bring back their citizens from Al-Hol refugee camp, during his meeting on Wednesday with the newly appointed US ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, in Baghdad.

According to a press statement issued by the NSA office, Al-Araji stated that the threat of ISIS terrorist group is still present, and the international community has to be coherent to confront this threat.

The statement mentioned that Al-Araji stressed that countries must have real intention to receive their citizens.

On the other hand, Romanowski indicated that the strategic framework agreement is a vital agreement that organizes the relation between Iraq and the United States, and is considered a roadmap.

Romanowski confirmed that her country is working to ensure the stability of Iraq, and cooperating with the country to defeat terrorism. She also expressed that the US is eager to develop the relation with Iraq.

Romanowski explained that her country’s existence through the international coalition is important to provide consultancy, empowerment and assistance.

The overcrowded refugee camp of Al-Hol is controlled by the Kurdish authorities, and is located in northeastern Syria, less than 10 kilometers away from the Iraqi borders.

According to the United Nations, around 56 thousand people live in this refugee camp. In addition to foreign families of militants, estimated at about 10 thousand people, it also shelters families of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, some of them are still in contact with ISIS.